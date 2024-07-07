Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 524 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,999,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,064 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,592,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,591 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,420,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7 %

AZN opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.