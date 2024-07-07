Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,835 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $55.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.