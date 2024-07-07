Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.00 and last traded at C$11.89. 6,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 5,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.60.

Profound Medical Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$290.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.41) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

