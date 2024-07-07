Prom Price Tops $5.60 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $5.60 or 0.00009876 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $102.19 million and $2.07 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Prom alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001086 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,682.97 or 0.99981327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00067127 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.74615438 USD and is up 4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $2,359,038.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.