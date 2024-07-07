ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 515,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,713 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $52,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.52. 425,935 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

