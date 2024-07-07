ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.65

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.65 and last traded at $105.38, with a volume of 499355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.79.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $22,664,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6,662.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 176,763 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $12,094,000. Westwood Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 124,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 343.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 76,684 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

