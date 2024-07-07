ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.01

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.01 and last traded at $84.97, with a volume of 159956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.75.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth $60,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $184,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

