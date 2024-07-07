ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.14

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.14 and last traded at $73.76, with a volume of 4394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROM. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,718,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Tactive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

