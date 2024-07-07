ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.13

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.13 and last traded at $79.94, with a volume of 493429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.78.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $111,000.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

