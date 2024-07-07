Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1,044.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in McKesson by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after buying an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 5,683.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,125 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %
MCK stock opened at $587.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $570.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.85. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $395.30 and a 12 month high of $612.17. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.47.
Read Our Latest Analysis on McKesson
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.