Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1,044.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in McKesson by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after buying an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 5,683.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,125 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

MCK stock opened at $587.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $570.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.85. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $395.30 and a 12 month high of $612.17. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.47.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

