Proton Hits 1-Day Volume of $426,435.31 (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $19.18 million and $426,435.31 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,120,388,899 coins and its circulating supply is 26,043,650,333 coins. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

