PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Declares Dividend of $0.60

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6031 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFMY opened at $19.24 on Friday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.
About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
