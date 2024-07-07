PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Declares Dividend of $0.60

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6031 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Get PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk alerts:

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFMY opened at $19.24 on Friday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, internationally. It operates through Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group segments. It offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.