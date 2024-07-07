pufETH Price Hits $2,984.18 on Top Exchanges (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last week, pufETH has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,984.18 or 0.05187397 BTC on major exchanges. pufETH has a total market cap of $444.19 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 490,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 490,005.31273971. The last known price of pufETH is 2,997.32702476 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,339,023.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

