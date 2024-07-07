Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $69.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PSTG opened at $64.68 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.00, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,951 shares of company stock worth $11,584,759. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

