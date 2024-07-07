Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.26 and last traded at $63.43. Approximately 418,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,246,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $1,075,702.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $1,075,702.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,951 shares of company stock valued at $11,584,759 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.