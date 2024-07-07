Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $162.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $291,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,431 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $145.28 on Thursday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $122.53 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

