QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 2.2%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.95. 1,370,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,854,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on QS. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QS

QuantumScape Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $212,486.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $212,486.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 595.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.