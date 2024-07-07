Radio Caca 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.75 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $55.37 million and $3.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000115 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,961,221,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.