Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $27,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 3.4% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.0 %

Raymond James stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.51. 740,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,952. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.57.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Raymond James

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.