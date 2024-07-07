Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

