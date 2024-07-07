Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 1%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.28. 1,143,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,209,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,644.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $87,684.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,229,861 shares in the company, valued at $55,380,735.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,644.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,359 shares of company stock worth $1,704,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777,689 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $128,041,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,656 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,506,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.