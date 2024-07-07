RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.36 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RedHill Biopharma stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.40% of RedHill Biopharma worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

See Also

