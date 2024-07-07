Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 926 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $467.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.04. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.12.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

