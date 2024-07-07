Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $15,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 192.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Relx by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Relx by 90.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Relx stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.22. 562,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,059. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

