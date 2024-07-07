Rémy Cointreau SA (REMYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2149 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Shares of REMYY opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $17.31.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Further Reading

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

