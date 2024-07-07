Rémy Cointreau SA (REMYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2149 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.
Shares of REMYY opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $17.31.
