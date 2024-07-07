Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading Down 0.3%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 47,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 198,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPTX shares. Bloom Burton upgraded Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.40. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 46.69%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.82 million. Research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

