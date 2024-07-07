Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Republic Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,297,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,837,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,091,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,996,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.89. 2,240,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.28. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $196.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

