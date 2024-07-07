ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of ResMed worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 9.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of ResMed by 49.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,666,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

ResMed stock traded up $5.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.74. The company had a trading volume of 670,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,088. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $229.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

