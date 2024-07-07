Retirement Group LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,905 shares of company stock worth $123,528,726. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $539.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $540.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $484.36 and its 200-day moving average is $460.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.27.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

