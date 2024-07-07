Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 32,949 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 301.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,864 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,949 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.63. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

