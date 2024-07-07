Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 889 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Neogen worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,868,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,021,000 after purchasing an additional 497,856 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,048,000. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Neogen by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $156,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 53,000 shares of company stock worth $662,205. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NEOG opened at $15.23 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,524.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

