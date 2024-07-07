Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in EnerSys by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,146 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Price Performance

EnerSys stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.78. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

