Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 177 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,453 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 9,066.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

ORA stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $85.82.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

