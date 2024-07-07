Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,818 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

