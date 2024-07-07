Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,180 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Greif worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greif by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 78,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 38,229 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $2,943,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Greif by 82.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Greif by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 38,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEF. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Greif Stock Performance

GEF opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.92. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 1,807 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.37 per share, with a total value of $123,544.59. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,347. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

