Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Spire were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Spire alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth $2,001,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth $2,130,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Spire by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,127,000 after acquiring an additional 80,405 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Spire by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,364,000 after acquiring an additional 61,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 349,393 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SR

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.26%.

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.