Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,097,372,000 after buying an additional 123,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,309,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,093,000 after purchasing an additional 185,355 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $105.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

