Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.93 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.