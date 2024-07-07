Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of YETI worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YETI. Roth Mkm cut their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

