Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Cousins Properties worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

