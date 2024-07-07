Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 4,115 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $793,983,000 after buying an additional 4,043,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $49,547,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 2,322.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 868,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 833,113 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,188,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 414,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $9,288,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

