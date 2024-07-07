Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,757,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Atmos Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,713,000 after buying an additional 1,041,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,467,000 after buying an additional 538,578 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Atmos Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,808,000 after buying an additional 446,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after buying an additional 415,054 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATO

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.