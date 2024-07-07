Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 354 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 19,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 77,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,166,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

NTRS opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.14.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

