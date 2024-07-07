Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 49,082 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,082 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Grand Canyon Education worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOPE stock opened at $143.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.04 and a 12-month high of $156.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.80.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

