Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,412 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.2 %

Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FHI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FHI

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.