ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Shares Down 7.6%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 258,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 153,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReTo Eco-Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 5.92% of ReTo Eco-Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

