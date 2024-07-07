Richardson Capital Management LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,292 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 236,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 440,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 16.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 30,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

