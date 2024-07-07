RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,103,000 after buying an additional 382,343 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 515.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,991,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,626,000 after purchasing an additional 273,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,471,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RNG opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RingCentral from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

