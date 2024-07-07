RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on September 30th

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 89.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

