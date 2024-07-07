RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE OPP opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $8.83.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

